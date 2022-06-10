Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Lori A. Woods Acquires 75,000 Shares

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,111.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

