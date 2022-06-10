Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Shares Down 4.4%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) was down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.38 and last traded at C$2.40. Approximately 13,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 139,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Itafos from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Itafos alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$453.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.14.

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.