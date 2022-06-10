Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.