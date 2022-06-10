Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.
Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Unibanco (ITUB)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.