J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JILL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on J.Jill to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

JILL opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $190.81 million, a P/E ratio of 238.78 and a beta of 1.49.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.65. J.Jill had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 75.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

