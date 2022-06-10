J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on J.Jill to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:JILL opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $190.81 million, a PE ratio of 238.78 and a beta of 1.49. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.65. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 75.66% and a net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,317 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 305,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

