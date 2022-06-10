J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.85-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.5-4.5% yr/yr to $8.28-8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.25 EPS.
Shares of SJM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.56. 28,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,315. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average is $135.21.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.
SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.
