J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.85-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.5-4.5% yr/yr to $8.28-8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.25 EPS.

Shares of SJM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.56. 28,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,315. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average is $135.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

