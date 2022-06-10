Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.35.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

