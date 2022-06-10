JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Up 2%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.76 and last traded at $62.60. 175,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,778,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CLSA decreased their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. QVT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of JD.com by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of JD.com by 134.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,232 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

