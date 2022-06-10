Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €145.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($152.69) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €146.85 ($157.90).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €105.40 ($113.33) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €108.82. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

