Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JRONY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.68) to €19.20 ($20.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.35) to €18.10 ($19.46) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.46.

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.