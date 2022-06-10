Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Issues Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 514.92% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of JFIN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jiayin Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jiayin Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jiayin Group by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

