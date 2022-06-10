Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Issues Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 514.92% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.
Shares of JFIN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Jiayin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.