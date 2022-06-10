Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 378 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $84.56 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

