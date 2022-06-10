Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $2,269,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728,277 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

ROL stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

