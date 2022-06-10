Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $175,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

