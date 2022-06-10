Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $59,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,345 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 50,126 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

