Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in American Express by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $160.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

