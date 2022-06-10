Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,522,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 616,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

