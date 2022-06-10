Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,718 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 721,000 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 661,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,244,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after buying an additional 532,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

