Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,866 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,894,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,377.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,532 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

