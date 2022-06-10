Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 207 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ITT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in ITT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

