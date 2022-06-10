Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,050 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.15. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

