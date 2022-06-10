Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 6.5% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 767,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 663,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,460,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

JNJ traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.62. The company had a trading volume of 120,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,500. The company has a market cap of $454.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

