JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €71.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JST. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

ETR JST opened at €42.35 ($45.54) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $631.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a 52 week high of €56.80 ($61.08). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.