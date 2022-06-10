JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $105.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. CarMax has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $155.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

