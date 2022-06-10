Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.04. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 33,890 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 457,945 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 504,038 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

