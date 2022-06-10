Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $163.70

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163.70 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 165.10 ($2.07), with a volume of 853666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.60 ($2.13).

Several research firms recently commented on JUP. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.26) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.51) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 243.75 ($3.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £905.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.31.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica acquired 854 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.40 ($2,247.37).

About Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

