Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Major Shareholder Purchases $33,000.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Matteo Lodrini bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 247,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,189.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $2.91 on Friday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth about $16,271,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 774,298 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,567,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 280,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 430,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 260,238 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

