Kalmar One Day Volume Reaches $82,195.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.67 million and $82,195.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002540 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00335314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00443678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030622 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,400 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.