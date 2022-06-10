Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of Kamada stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.79 million, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kamada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
