Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.79 million, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kamada will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kamada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

