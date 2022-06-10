KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) to announce $376.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $392.00 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $585.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.

In other news, Director J Mark Howell bought 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kestner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 292,934 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,161,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

