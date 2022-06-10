Karpus Management Inc. Has $443,000 Position in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Mission Advancement were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Mission Advancement in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mission Advancement in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mission Advancement by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Mission Advancement in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Mission Advancement by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MACC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Mission Advancement Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

