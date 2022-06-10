Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $498,000 Investment in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOUN. RPO LLC bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Founder SPAC stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Founder SPAC has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.09.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

