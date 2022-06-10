Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,072,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXH opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. Industrial Human Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

