Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Thrive Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THAC opened at $10.02 on Friday. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

