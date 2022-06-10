Kava (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $534.09 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $2.59 or 0.00008632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $534.09 million and approximately $42.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00079807 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00039297 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00203264 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 211,300,795 coins and its circulating supply is 206,332,046 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.