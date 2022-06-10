KC Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.25. 207,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,384,709. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

