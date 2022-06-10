KC Investment Advisors LLC Buys 958 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

