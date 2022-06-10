KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.03 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 14.2% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,192,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 430,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,323,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 595,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. 2,301,380 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

