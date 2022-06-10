KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $51.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

