KC Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

MA traded down $11.83 on Friday, hitting $337.17. The company had a trading volume of 63,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,088. The company has a market cap of $327.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

