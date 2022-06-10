KC Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $137.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.19 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

