KC Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 446 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

HIG traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,190. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

