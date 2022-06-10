KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,424,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

