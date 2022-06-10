KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,443 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,560,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,321,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.