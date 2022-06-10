KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.