KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,647,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.12 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

