KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $26,468,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Aflac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $20,145,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aflac by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,636,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,889,000 after buying an additional 245,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

