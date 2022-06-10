KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,805,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3,086.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after buying an additional 345,468 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 123,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $198.82 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.85 and a 200 day moving average of $192.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

