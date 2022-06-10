KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $66.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.