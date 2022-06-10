KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $66.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

