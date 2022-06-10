KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

